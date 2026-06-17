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TCS Share In Group MCap Falls To Lowest Since Listing

Wed, 17 June 2026
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 A continued decline in the share price and market capitalisation (mcap) of IT services major Tata Consultancy Services has led to a sharp fall in its contribution to the Tata Group's overall mcap.

TCS now accounts for just 30.8 per cent of the combined mcap of all listed Tata Group companies, the lowest share since its stock market debut in August 2004.

At its peak in March 2020, the company contributed nearly three-fourths of the group's total mcap.

While TCS remains the most valuable company within the group, its mcap has declined for a third consecutive year, the longest losing streak since its listing nearly 22 years ago.

The company's current mcap is Rs.7.95 trillion down from Rs.12.53 trillion at the end of May 2025.

Over the same period, the combined mcap of Tata Group companies declined by 11 per cent, from Rs.28.4 trillion to Rs.25.26 trillion.

--Krishna Kant, Business Standard

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