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Sanchita Ugale case: AICWA urges Maha govt for SIT probe

Wed, 17 June 2026
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The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has formally appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent and transparent probe into the death of television actor Sanchita Ugale.

In a statement issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association called for a high-level investigation into the actor's death, stating that a thorough inquiry is necessary to establish the truth and ensure justice.

"Such an inquiry is essential to establish the truth, ensure justice for Sanchita Ugale and her family, and strengthen public confidence in the investigative process," the letter posted on AICWA's official X handle stated.

AICWA wrote that "a thorough inquiry into every relevant circumstance of the case will help ensure transparency, establish the truth, and provide clarity to the public." -- ANI

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