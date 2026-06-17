Rupee rises 10 paise to close at 94.50 against US dollar

22:20

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note as Brent crude has fallen below $79 per barrel, with markets pricing in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran peace framework.





Moreover, positive domestic equities supported investor sentiments.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.46 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.29-94.60. Eventually, it settled at 94.50, up 10 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee ended 2 paise lower at 94.60 against the US dollar.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 94.50 against the US dollar, as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated further from their elevated levels.