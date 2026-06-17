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Raut says rebel Sena-UBT MPs lured with Rs 50 cr

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that some Maharashtra MPs were being offered "Rs 50 crore" to switch sides and challenged dissidents to quit, amid heightened speculation of an imminent split in the Uddhav Thackerayâ€'led party.

Holding a press conference in New Delhi, Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs won't remain quiet if the party split is replicated, a reference to the rebellion in 2022.

Out of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, only three -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje -- attended the press conference.

Raut said an "important person" had informed him late Tuesday night that efforts were underway to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra.

"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," the Rajya Sabha claimed.

He, however, said the party had no official information about any split and that reports about some MPs breaking away were being learned through the media. -- PTI

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