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PM, Trump to discuss Iran war, energy partnership at G7

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to discuss the situation in West Asia, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the United States and the proposed bilateral trade agreement during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, sources said.

The highly anticipated bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Donald Trump is on the cards for June 17.

According to sources, both countries are keen on building a long-term energy partnership, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector amid concerns over disruptions to global supply chains caused by tensions in West Asia.

Sources said the proposed India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with negotiations progressing steadily and work on the agreement expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The two nations reached an interim trade agreement earlier in February after a year of talks.

The White House has confirmed that the meeting will focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.

The expected meeting assumes significance as instability in the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact global energy markets and maritime trade. The narrow waterway remains one of the world's most critical shipping routes, handling a substantial portion of global oil and gas supplies.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi raised concerns over the impact of disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz while addressing the Outreach Session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity" at the 52nd G7 Summit.

Addressing G7 leaders, including President Trump, PM Modi welcomed progress in peace efforts in West Asia but highlighted the humanitarian and economic consequences of the recent conflict.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," the Prime Minister said.

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