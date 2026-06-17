PM Modi raises safety of seafarers with Trump

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised the issue of the safety of seafarers with US President Donald Trump, asserting that the proposed peace deal between Iran and the US must have provisions for their security.



Modi and Trump held wide-ranging talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit that focused on the proposed bilateral trade deal, bilateral defence and security ties and the West Asia crisis.



The meeting came days after three Indian seafarers were killed on board a merchant ship in a US military strike.



The prime minister also commended Trump for his leadership in rekindling the hope for peace and progress in West Asia.



"We have always said that there should be freedom of navigation...Lakhs of Indian seafarers operate in the maritime trade sector. I believe that their security is equally important. I am confident that the deal (with Iran) will have provisions for the security of the seafarers," Modi said in his media comments.



Trump described the meeting as 'great' as heaped praise on Modi.



"I think India plays a big role in everything as long as he (PM Modi) is the leader. India is going to play a big role," Trump said in response to a question on whether New Delhi has a role to play in West Asia.



"As long as I am at the White House, India has a friend in the US," he said, answering a question on the strain in India-US ties. -- PTI