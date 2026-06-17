Pak extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft by a month

19:26
Pakistan on Wednesday extended its airspace restrictions
on Indian-registered aircraft for yet another month till July 24.
The
restrictions were first imposed in April 2025, a day after terrorists
killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, leading to a stand-off
between the two nuclear-powered countries, which culminated in a
four-day military conflict.
India has also slapped similar restrictions on Pakistani aircraft for using its airspace.
"The
ban on Indian aircraft -- both civil and military -- will remain in
effect from 5:50 pm June 16 until 4:59 am July 24," the Pakistan
Airports Authority said in a notice issued on Wednesday.
While
military tensions have eased between the two, diplomatic relations
remain strained with both sides continuing with retaliatory measures
introduced during the crisis.
The prolonged airspace closure is
expected to increase operational costs for Indian airline companies,
many of which have been forced to take longer routes to destinations in
Central Asia, Europe, West Asia and North America. -- PTI