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Op Sheruwali@Day 26: Terrorists still not found

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Operation Sheruwali entered its 26th day on Wednesday in the dense Dorimal forests of the Gambhir Mughlan area in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, making it one of the region's longest ongoing counter-terror operations in recent years.

Security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across the challenging forest terrain. The operation is being carried out in the rugged and densely forested hills of Dorimal, where steep slopes, rocky mountains and thick vegetation continue to pose significant challenges for troops on the ground.

Despite the difficult conditions, security personnel remain on high alert and are conducting extensive searches across the forest belt to track any suspicious movement. Surveillance and area domination measures are also continuing as part of the operation.

Operation Sheruwali is a large-scale multi-agency counter-terrorism mission launched in late May to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators believed to be hiding in the rugged mountainous terrain of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector.

The prolonged operation underlines the determination of security forces to maintain peace and security in the border district of Rajouri. -- ANI

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