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Only 3 out of 9 Sena-UBT MPs attend meeting in Delhi

Wed, 17 June 2026
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"Maharashtra MPs being bought at Rs 15 crore," alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Out of 9 Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, only 3 - Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Arvind Sawant - attend Sanjay Raut's press conference. 

"There is no point in contesting elections if parties like TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) are split," says Sanjay Raut. :We still don't have official information on Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs leaving party," he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a whip to its MPs to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss "important issues", amid growing speculation of an imminent rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, sources said on Wednesday.

The party can initiate disqualification proceedings against those who skip the meeting, they said.

Notably, the party had issued a similar whip when 39 MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Sena leadership in 2022, following which disqualification proceedings were initiated against them.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the Shinde-led ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.

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