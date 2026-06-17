Only 10% stock left in Mumbai water reservoirs

22:16

Amid concerns over the delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the stock in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai stood at 10.01 per cent of their total useful capacity on Wednesday, still higher compared to the corresponding period in the last two years.



At 144,918 million litres, the water stock is marginally higher compared to 141,510 million litres (9.78 per cent) available on the corresponding day last year and substantially above the 77,851 million litres (5.38 per cent) recorded in 2024, according to the Hydraulic Engineering Department of the Mumbai civic body.



The seven lakes- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi-have a combined useful storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres and supply around 4,000 million litres of potable water daily to the megapolis.



As of Wednesday, Bhatsa, the city's largest source of water, located in Thane district, holds 66,627 million litres, accounting for 9.29 per cent of its useful capacity. Whereas Modak Sagar contained 37,933 million litres (29.42 per cent) and Middle Vaitarna 20,008 million litres (10.34 per cent).



Vihar and Tulsi lakes, located within Mumbai, are at 42.11 per cent and 23.06 per cent of their capacities, respectively, according to the official data.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possible development of El Nino conditions, raising concerns about the pace and distribution of monsoon rainfall.



Last year, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai in May, well before its usual onset date.



The monsoon generally arrives in Mumbai around June 10, but this year's onset has been delayed.



According to the Met department's forecast, the monsoon may arrive in the next few days.



The delayed arrival and slow progress of the monsoon have prompted the BMC to closely monitor reservoir levels and implement water conservation measures.



A day earlier, the BMC announced a 20 per cent cut in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports establishments, effective from June 17, while a 10 per cent reduction in water supply was already enforced on May 15.



The civic body also suspended water supply for ongoing construction projects and swimming pools.



The measures were announced on Tuesday following a review meeting on the water stock in reservoirs.



The restrictions are aimed at safeguarding potable water supplies, and strict action will be taken against misuse or wastage of drinking water, the release said.



Major establishments, including Central Railway, Western Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, the Navy, MIDC, and the Mumbai Port Authority, have been advised to reuse treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants for operational and secondary purposes. -- PTI