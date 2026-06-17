Not abusive language, it's used in Maharashtra: Raut

14:06

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday defended his offensive language against the rebel MPs during a press interaction, saying that such expressions are part of "regular usage in Maharashtra" and asserting that he is aware of the appropriate language to be used in different contexts.



Responding to questions over allegations of abusive language, Raut told ANI, "No abusive language. This is how it is used in Marathi. This is how it is used in Maharashtra. This is our regular language. The language that should be used, should be used. The language that is understood should be used. And when and which language should be used, I know. I am the editor of the Saamna. I know the language."



He further questioned concerns around parliamentary decorum and ethics, arguing that strong action should be taken against wrongdoing.



He added, "The language is not used in Parliament. If someone is dishonest, what will you do with him? You will punish him. If someone is corrupt, he takes 15 crore rupees and leaves the party, what will you do with him? Will you punish him? Tell me."



Raut also commented on the ongoing speculation over internal dissent within Shiv Sena (UBT), saying the party would continue to resist any attempts that weaken it. "As long as they have the capacity to do this to us... we will keep fighting," he said.



On reports of a possible split and his interaction with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Raut clarified that he had only submitted a written representation regarding media reports.



He said, "I didn't talk about anything. I just went to see the news that was coming. That someone is separating from our party and making a new one. This is wrong. So, I gave a letter to the Speaker. Does anyone like this come to you? I have given a caveat. So, take care of the rules and regulations. Take care of the Supreme Court's ruling. That's all."