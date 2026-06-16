Modi, UAE Prez Al Nahyan discuss West Asia situation

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PM Narendra Modi meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Evian, Rance./DPR PMO/ ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday discussed the West Asia situation and underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law to ensure lasting peace, security and stability in the region.



The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France.



In a post on X, Modi described his meeting with the UAE President as "very good" and said they discussed bilateral ties across sectors and ways to further energise the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



"Had a very good meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said.



Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE government and its president for the "care and concern" for the Indian community living in the UAE.



Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the two reviewed measures to "deepen bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on peace, security and stability in the West Asia region." -- PTI