Modi meets Trump, thanks him 'for his leadership'

19:49

During the meeting, Modi commended Trump for his leadership in advancing peace efforts in West Asia and thanked him for 'rekindling hope' for peace in the region.





The prime minister also called for ensuring safe shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Trump described Modi as a longtime friend and said the two countries were engaged in trade negotiations.





"We had some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi of India. We're doing trade deals. A lot of things are happening between the United States and India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France on Wednesday, with the two leaders discussing trade, regional security and efforts to bring peace to West Asia.The US president also praised economic cooperation between the two countries and said he appreciated investments being made in the United States by Indian entities.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit being held in the French city of Evian. --