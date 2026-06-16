Modi meets Canadian counterpart, discusses ways to build stronger partnership

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadas Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian/@MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.



The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France.



"It was a delight to meet Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit," Modi said in a post on X.



"In less than a year, it is our fourth meeting, indicating our commitment to strong India-Canada ties. We reviewed the full range of relations between our nations, notably the ground covered since we last met," he said.



"Both leaders reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.



During the meeting, the two prime ministers welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and noted the progress achieved since Carney's visit to India in March this year, the MEA said in a statement.