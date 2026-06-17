Messi's team writes to police, blames ex-minister Aroop Biswas for event chaos: Organiser

23:14

The organiser of Lionel Messi's India tour, which descended into chaos at Salt Lake stadium here last year, claimed on Wednesday the football legend's communication team has written to the police, holding former West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas responsible for the fiasco.



The communication purportedly exonerated Satadru Dutta, the event organiser, from charges of mismanagement for which he was previously arrested and jailed during the erstwhile TMC regime.



The Bidhannagar Police, recipients of the reported communication, however, remained tight-lipped about the development.



"An email arrived today. The consultant and adviser associated with Messi's India tour has written to the Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar. Even on the day I was arrested, they repeatedly told the police about the role of the then sports minister. But the police ignored it and made me a scapegoat because Aroop Biswas was a minister at that time," Dutta told PTI.



According to Dutta, he has access to the communication which held the former sports minister accountable for the breach of protocol and security arrangements that disrupted the event.



"They have now directly emailed the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner and have also conveyed that they are willing to provide further information, if required," he claimed.



In the email dated June 17, Messi's team reportedly stated that the decision to end the programme early was beyond the control of the event promoter.



"In my opinion, the unfortunate decision to have to terminate the event early was not in the control of the event promoter, Mr Satadru Dutta, and he was not responsible for this. Rather, it was a precautionary measure necessitated by the breach of event protocol and security arrangements on the ground by parties that were not part of the original event plan," the letter said.



The letter, shared by Dutta and the authenticity of which could not be verified by PTI, further alleged that the approved protocol for Messi's appearance at the stadium was violated.



"During Mr Messi's appearance at the stadium, the approved protocol of there being no dignitaries on the field and (permission of) only three camera operators was disrupted when the then sports minister entered the field of play and became involved in activities that were not part of the scheduled programme," it said.



The communication also claimed that there were repeated unscheduled interactions with Messi and that the presence of several unauthorised persons, along with around 40 unaccredited photographers and camera operators in restricted areas, created security concerns and disrupted the planned events on the field.



It stated that Messi's early departure was 'purely a consequence of unauthorised personnel becoming involved on the field and trying to alter the agreed plans', coupled with security concerns arising from the presence of unaccredited individuals in restricted zones.



The event at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 last year had descended into chaos after a large number of people entered the venue allegedly without valid access, leading to security breaches and crowd disorder.



Many spectators who had bought expensive tickets complained that they could neither properly see Messi nor enjoy the programme due to overcrowding and mismanagement.



Messi left the ground quickly amid the commotion, following which sections of angry spectators vandalised parts of the stadium.



The controversy had triggered a political storm at the time, with fingers being pointed at the then sports minister Aroop Biswas over alleged lapses in planning and crowd management.



The police later arrested Dutta on charges of mismanagement. He was subsequently released on bail after spending over a month in jail. -- PTI