Markets extend rally to 4th day as easing crude oil prices fuel buying

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, taking their winning run to the fourth straight session, buoyed by softening crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 347.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 77,155.62. During the day, it jumped 410.51 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 77,218.99.
The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 96.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 24,085.70.
Intraday, the benchmark advanced 119.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 24,108.20.