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Markets extend rally to 4th day as easing crude oil prices fuel buying

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, taking their winning run to the fourth straight session, buoyed by softening crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 347.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 77,155.62. During the day, it jumped 410.51 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 77,218.99.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 96.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 24,085.70.

Intraday, the benchmark advanced 119.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 24,108.20.

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