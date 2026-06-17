Kidnap? Animal attack? Toddler missing for 12 days in AP

15:59

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Police on Wednesday continued the search for a missing two-year-old girl for the 12th consecutive day, with investigators probing all possible angles, such as abduction, an animal attack, and family-related disputes.



The minor girl went missing on June 6 from Ch Agraharam village in Kakinada district, prompting a massive search operation involving local police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), dog squads, technical teams and officials from forest and other departments.



"We are examining every possibility, from abduction and an animal attack to family-related disputes, and are following up on every lead, however remote. Teams are continuing combing operations in the hills, forests, water bodies and surrounding areas," an official told reporters late on Tuesday.



According to police, the child had gone towards a cashew plantation near the village along with her pet dog. She was last seen near a fencing line bordering the plantation before disappearing.



A villager who noticed the child attempted to inform her parents, but was attacked by the dog when he approached. By the time family members and villagers reached the spot-about 35 minutes later-the child was missing, police said. -- PTI