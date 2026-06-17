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Iran fires drones at commercial ships in Hormuz: Israel

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Iran has reportedly fired multiple drones aimed at commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The firing took place after the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday, and the drones were intercepted by the US military ere they posed a threat to commercial or US military ships and personnel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched the drones, a US official told NBC, adding that the US military is coordinating with shipping companies to support ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, as per Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies' assessment revealed on Wednesday that Iran has acquired the ability after the war to shut the Strait of Hormuz at will, sources told CNN.

Iran's ability to hurt the economy using the critical waterway can crop up again regardless of the framework agreement to be signed on Friday, the assessment revealed.

Iran has now become the US' Achilles heel as it has learnt to leverage the strikes on Gulf countries' energy infrastructure, the sources familiar with the assessment told CNN. Iran had struck US bases in the neighbouring countries- the bases which were meant to be the safety guarantors by the US.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump vowed to publicly release the text of the agreement with Iran "in a couple of days" and even floated reciting the entire document in front of cameras.

The US President indicated that he is waiting for a "formal setting" before revealing it publicly.

"I'd like to get a formal setting first before we do that, but I have no problem with that. It's a great document," he said during a meeting with the leader of the United Arab Emirates, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Detailing the core substance of the accord, the US President added, "Here's what it says: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump went on.

The US President signed the agreement electronically on Sunday, but the full text hasn't been publicly disclosed. -- ANI

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