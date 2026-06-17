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India's Digital Fraud Rate Nearly Double Global Average

Wed, 17 June 2026
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India's digital fraud exposure remains among the highest globally.

According to TransUnion's Top Fraud Trends Report, 7.1 per cent of digital transactions involving consumers in the country in 2025 flagged as suspected fraud attempts, nearly double the global average of 3.8 per cent.

Among sectors, logistics recorded the highest suspected digital fraud rate at 16.3 per cent, followed by telecommunications at 14.7 per cent and insurance at 11.5 per cent.

TransUnion said these industries are particularly vulnerable because their reliance on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions creates opportunities for fraudsters to exploit gaps in identity verification and authentication.

The report highlighted a broader shift towards identity-driven fraud, with attackers increasingly targeting legitimate customer accounts.

Unlike the global trend, where account creation remains the riskiest stage of the digital customer journey, fraud risk in India was highest at account login, where 3.9 per cent of transactions were suspected to be fraudulent.

This was followed by account creation (3.1 per cent) and financial transactions (1.2 per cent).

According to the report, the trend suggests criminals are increasingly using compromised credentials to take over existing accounts, underscoring the need for businesses to strengthen identity verification and fraud-prevention systems at the onboarding and login stages.

--Subrata Panda, Business Standard

 

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