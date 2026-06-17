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If you're in Chennai don't miss this...

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Will technology serve humanity or quietly replace it?  

Rediff Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Ajit Balakrishnan's, new book: 'Technology Innovation: Sword or Plough' is written for students, professionals, and policy makers, and asks a defining question of our time: Will technology become a sword that divides society or a plough that cultivates shared prosperity? 

From the Industrial Revolution to artificial intelligence, every major technological breakthrough has transformed lives while reshaping power, work, and dignity. Technological Innovation: Sword or Plough reveals why innovation is never neutral and why its outcomes depend on the choices societies make.

Mr Balakrishnan will be in conversation with Sandhya Sridhar today at 7 pm, in Chennai at the CP Convention Centre, Eldams Road. 

Be there.

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