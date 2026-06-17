If you're in Chennai don't miss this...

09:52

Will technology serve humanity or quietly replace it?



Rediff Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Ajit Balakrishnan's, new book: 'Technology Innovation: Sword or Plough' is written for students, professionals, and policy makers, and asks a defining question of our time: Will technology become a sword that divides society or a plough that cultivates shared prosperity?



From the Industrial Revolution to artificial intelligence, every major technological breakthrough has transformed lives while reshaping power, work, and dignity. Technological Innovation: Sword or Plough reveals why innovation is never neutral and why its outcomes depend on the choices societies make.



Mr Balakrishnan will be in conversation with Sandhya Sridhar today at 7 pm, in Chennai at the CP Convention Centre, Eldams Road.



Be there.