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If India is attacked and Modi is PM, US will help: Trump

Wed, 17 June 2026
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United States President Donald Trump, as a sign of unwavering support to India, stated that Washington, DC will help India if the nation is attacked, provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader.

During a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit, Trump lauded the defence relations between India and US and affirmed support precisely for the PM Modi-led nation during conflict situations.

"I think it is a great relationship. If they were attacked, we would be there to help them. We don't have a contract, but if they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help. If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there. If there is another leader, I don't know about that, but if they are attacked and he is the leader, we are going to help," Trump said.

The two leaders were seen shaking hands after US President's act of friendship and support for Modi.

Furthermore, the US President also recognised himself as a 'great friend' of India, adding that the Indian prime minister is well respected in Washington, DC.

"As long as I am President, they (India) have a great friend in the White House. Everyone here loves India and they have tremendous respect for this (PM Narendra Modi) man," he said.

The two leaders met at the G7 Summit in France, their first in-person talks in 16+ months, a move past trade and geopolitical tensions and steadying the relationship between the two democracies. It started with a warm handshake at Tuesday's G7 outreach.

By Wednesday, Modi and Trump were in serious talks. And Trump even called the Prime Minister 'calm and cool'.

The White House had earlier confirmed that the meeting would focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement. -- ANI

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