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IAF completes 200 sorties for NEET-UG question papers

Wed, 17 June 2026
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In an unprecedented operation to eliminate the threat of paper leaks, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is executing a massive aerial logistics mission to securely deliver NEET-UG question papers across the country.

Operating under tight wraps for the last four days, the IAF has flown more than 200 sorties using its transport aircraft and helicopters.

The nationwide distribution mission is expected to wrap up by Wednesday.

Sources informed ANI that the Indian Air Force used its transport aircraft and choppers to pick up question papers from two hubs and distribute them to different centres at more than 20 locations, and the effort is likely to be completed by tomorrow evening.

The effort had started on June 13 as part of the government's aim to prevent leakage of question papers for the prestigious exam, they said.

The Indian Air Force officials refused to divulge any details about the effort. With student distress hitting a breaking point due to repeated irregularities, the state is treating the protection of test papers as a matter of vital national security--effectively treating the exam sheets with the same tactical urgency as sensitive defence assets.

Under the proposed plan, the question papers will be flown from Delhi to Madurai by aircraft. From there, they will be transported to the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground in an Indian Army helicopter under the protection of Air Force officials. A mock drill was conducted to test these security arrangements.

An Indian Army helicopter conducted a trial landing at the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground as part of preparations to transport NEET-UG 2026 question papers under enhanced security arrangements.

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. -- ANI

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