Hormuz belongs to us, management our responsibility: Iran

08:28

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has asserted that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and that its management will remain the responsibility of the Islamic Republic, amid ongoing efforts to formalise a peace agreement between Tehran and Washington.



Speaking during a meeting with officials from Iran's Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs on Tuesday, Aref stressed the strategic significance of the waterway and said vessels using the Strait should contribute to the cost of services provided by Iran to ensure safe navigation.



"The Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran, and its management will remain Iran's responsibility," Aref said, according to remarks published by the presidential office and reported by Press TV.



He further highlighted the role played by Iran in maintaining navigational safety in the strait, through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies passes.