FIFA World Cup Matches On June 18-19, 2026

18:32





Mexico vs South Africa, June 19, 6.30am IST

Defeat in their opening Group A games leaves the Czech Republic and South Africa playing catch-up when they meet in Atlanta on Thursday, and both sides need a vastly improved performance in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive.Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will both look to turn opening draws into momentum when they meet in a pivotal World Cup Group B clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday.With all four teams in the group level on one point after 1-1 draws in the opening round, the noon kickoff could go a long way toward shaping a section that remains finely balanced before the final matches.Qatar face a stern test against co-hosts Canada in their Group B World Cup clash in Vancouver on Thursday. Both teams opened their campaigns with draws. Canada were held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto and will again enjoy strong home support, while Qatar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in California.Mexico and South Korea will put their perfect starts on the line when they meet on Thursday in Guadalajara, with the winners taking a major step toward securing top spot in World Cup Group A.Hosts United States will look to continue their winning start when they clash against Australia in Friday's World Cup Group D clash in Seattle.US registered a thumping 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening game, while Australia registered a 2-0 upset win over Turkey.Morocco made a bright start as they played out a 1-1 draw against heavyweights Brazil, while Scotland edged past Haiti for a scrappy 1-0 victory settled by a first-half strike from John McGinn.Brazil will be aiming to bounce back after a disappointing draw against Morocco in their opening game. They will take on Haiti, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Scotland in their tournament opener.Sweden will be high on confidence when they clash against the Netherlands in the World Cup Group F match on Saturday.Sweden registered a thumping 5-1 victory against Tunisia in their opening game, while the Netherlands were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan.