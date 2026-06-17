Cops making reels on duty is indiscipline: UP CM

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"Prepare yourself to take on this role. You should have technical knowledge and complete information about the applications related to the Uttar Pradesh Police and the security standards that need to be followed," he said.





Adityanath said the police recruitment process under his government had been transparent and without discrimination.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday cautioned police personnel against making social media reels while on duty, saying such acts amounted to indiscipline and could damage the force's dignity.Addressing a programme in Lucknow where he distributed appointment letters to 930 computer operators (Grade-A) recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Adityanath said every member of the police force must remain focused on duty and maintain self-discipline."Remember, this can happen only when you maintain a sense of self-discipline. We often see that during duty, many people keep making reels. This is indiscipline. At that time, one must remain alert towards duty and not make reels," he said.The chief minister said personnel must remain conscious of the responsibility attached to their work and avoid actions that could make the force a subject of ridicule."We must keep in mind that the work we do requires alertness and seriousness. Everything done with dignity gives results. No one should do anything that unnecessarily makes us a matter of laughter," he said.Adityanath also urged the newly appointed computer operators to work as 'digital warriors' and contribute towards strengthening the police system through technology."Today, we are distributing appointment letters to 930 computer operators. Recently, the examination for nearly 35,000 police constable posts was conducted, with around 28 lakh youths applying. Before that, examinations were also held for 41,000 home guard posts. In the last nine years, around 2.15 lakh police personnel have been recruited at different stages. There has been no recommendation or discrimination," he said.The chief minister said a strong law and order system begins with fair recruitment, proper training and disciplined functioning.He called upon the recruits to work collectively towards building a better image of Uttar Pradesh, stating that development and good governance require teamwork at every level."Uttar Pradesh's good identity cannot be created only at the level of the chief minister, ministers, public representatives, chief secretary or DGP. It requires everyone to work as a team in their respective fields," he said. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna, among others, attended the programme. --