HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

CJP seeks Delhi Police's permission for June 20 protest at Jantar Mantar

Wed, 17 June 2026
Share:
23:12
image
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said it sought the Delhi Police's permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and expressed confidence that its request would be approved.

In a statement, the party said it had completed all formalities required by the police and submitted details of the proposed protest, including the number of volunteers and other logistical arrangements.

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced that they would start an indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar from June 20 until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

"We have formally intimated the Delhi Police of a peaceful demonstration and dharna at Jantar Mantar on June 20, 2026. Delhi Police has said they will get back to us tomorrow morning. We are confident that the police will grant permission," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in the statement.

In a video statement after meeting police officers, Das said he spent the day at the Parliament Street police station completing procedural requirements related to the proposed protest.

"I have submitted the entire plan, the number of volunteers required and every other formality as required by the police. We hope that the Delhi Police will cooperate with us," he said. Das said the CJP assured the police of full cooperation and maintained that the protest would be peaceful.

"Like every other protest that we have had nationwide, this protest too will be a peaceful protest. People from across the country will be joining us at Jantar Mantar to demand one thing -- Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.

"We have offered our full cooperation, so there is no reason why the Delhi Police would deny us our right to assemble peacefully at Jantar Mantar," Das added.

The outfit also issued a 'Chalo Dilli' call to supporters ahead of the proposed protest. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led outfit that emerged from an online campaign, has been raising issues related to unemployment, examination irregularities and recruitment delays.

The group gained prominence through social media campaigns and has since organised protests and outreach programmes in several parts of the country.

The CJP has focused its campaign on alleged shortcomings in the education and examination system, particularly controversies surrounding competitive examinations, and has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Modi meets Trump, discusses seafarers' safety, Iran deal
Modi meets Trump, discusses seafarers' safety, Iran deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met at the G7 summit, where Modi raised concerns about seafarers' safety and sought their protection in Washington's proposed peace deal with Iran, while both leaders committed...

Modi most beautiful looking man, like an angel: Trump
Modi most beautiful looking man, like an angel: Trump

US President Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a &quot;very tough negotiator&quot; and hinted at a future visit to India during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where they discussed trade,...

'Just look at him!' Trump gushes over Modi at G7 meet
'Just look at him!' Trump gushes over Modi at G7 meet

US President Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'calm, cool, killer' persona at the G7 leaders' lunch in France, underscoring the deeply strategic relationship and formidable diplomatic skills of the Indian leader ahead...

LIVE! Only 10% stock left in Mumbai water reservoirs
LIVE! Only 10% stock left in Mumbai water reservoirs

India Owes Iran $7 Billion!
India Owes Iran $7 Billion!

Formerly Iran's second-largest oil customer, Indian financial institutions were forced to withhold crude oil payments following the 2018 US sanctions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO