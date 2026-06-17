CJP seeks Delhi Police's permission for June 20 protest at Jantar Mantar

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said it sought the Delhi Police's permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and expressed confidence that its request would be approved.



In a statement, the party said it had completed all formalities required by the police and submitted details of the proposed protest, including the number of volunteers and other logistical arrangements.



Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced that they would start an indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar from June 20 until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.



"We have formally intimated the Delhi Police of a peaceful demonstration and dharna at Jantar Mantar on June 20, 2026. Delhi Police has said they will get back to us tomorrow morning. We are confident that the police will grant permission," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in the statement.



In a video statement after meeting police officers, Das said he spent the day at the Parliament Street police station completing procedural requirements related to the proposed protest.



"I have submitted the entire plan, the number of volunteers required and every other formality as required by the police. We hope that the Delhi Police will cooperate with us," he said. Das said the CJP assured the police of full cooperation and maintained that the protest would be peaceful.



"Like every other protest that we have had nationwide, this protest too will be a peaceful protest. People from across the country will be joining us at Jantar Mantar to demand one thing -- Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.



"We have offered our full cooperation, so there is no reason why the Delhi Police would deny us our right to assemble peacefully at Jantar Mantar," Das added.



The outfit also issued a 'Chalo Dilli' call to supporters ahead of the proposed protest. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led outfit that emerged from an online campaign, has been raising issues related to unemployment, examination irregularities and recruitment delays.



The group gained prominence through social media campaigns and has since organised protests and outreach programmes in several parts of the country.



The CJP has focused its campaign on alleged shortcomings in the education and examination system, particularly controversies surrounding competitive examinations, and has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. -- PTI