China to provide humanitarian aid to war-hit Iran, Lebanon

17:46

China said it will provide a new batch of humanitarian aid to war-hit Iran and Lebanon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



China has decided to deliver a new batch of humanitarian assistance to Iran and Lebanon in the near term to further help people of the two countries advance rehabilitation and reconstruction, spokesperson of the ministry Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing. He did not specify the amount.



In March this year, China provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran and other countries and it will keep offering support and assistance within its capacity, he said.



In the same month, China announced $200,000 as emergency humanitarian assistance to the victims killed in the bomb attack on an Iranian elementary school in the US-Israel-Iran conflict.



China will also step up efforts to promote peace talks and play an active role in realising peace in the Middle East at an early date, Lin added.



President Donald Trump on Monday announced on that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.



The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. -- PTI