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Chalo Dilli: Sena-UBT issues whip to MPs to attend meet

Wed, 17 June 2026
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The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a whip to its MPs to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss "important issues", amid growing speculation of an imminent rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, sources said on Wednesday.

The party can initiate disqualification proceedings against those who skip the meeting, they said.

Notably, the party had issued a similar whip when 39 MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Sena leadership in 2022, following which disqualification proceedings were initiated against them.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the Shinde-led ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who is camping in Delhi, in a post on X, took a swipe at those planning to rebel against the party leadership, saying "everything will be accounted for".

"A chartered flight lands in Nanded and picks two MPs under the guise of Operation Tiger and takes off. They did not even have the means to travel in an autorickshaw. It is because of the Thackerays that their worth has risen to fly in a chartered plane," he said.

Everything will be accounted for, the Rajya Sabha member warned.

"Why are you calling escape of timid wolves as Operation Tiger?" he asked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been trying to downplay the speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' being afoot to poach party MPs. Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.

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