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Akhilesh trashes claims of massive split in SP

Wed, 17 June 2026
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The astonishing claims of an imminent split in the Samajwadi Party made by UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar does not seem to have affected SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's remarks claiming a "major political realignment" in the Samajwadi Party and suggesting an internal split, Yadav took a sharp dig at the minister, questioning his statements and motives.

On Rajbhar's remark, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana (how long will their 'benefits and songs' continue)"

SP MP Rajeev Rai also dismissed Rajbhar's claims accusing him of making small talk without any purpose.

"I had said in the Lok Sabha elections of Ghosi that there is a disease of 'bakbak-itis' (talkativeness/chatterbox). Now if there is no cure for it, then are we responsible for that? Why do you take all three of them (father and sons) so seriously? This disease also spreads pollution. Don't ask," Rai said.

Meanwhile, with preparations intensifying ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the party has resolved to change political outcomes in Gorakhpur and will work towards defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said the party's focus is now on strengthening its organisational strategy in Gorakhpur.

"This time we will work to bring the BJP to a zero in Gorakhpur," he said.

"We have resolved to change the results in Gorakhpur. Very soon, the party organisation will decide when to hold party meeting in Gorakhpur," he added.

He alleged that the BJP government, over its ten-year tenure, has shut a large number of primary schools in Gorakhpur and weakened the education system in the region.

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