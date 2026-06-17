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6 BJP MPs move privilege notice against Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Image: Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic: ANI Photo
Image: Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic: ANI Photo
Six Rajya Sabha members have jointly submitted a privilege notice against Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accusing him of making "derogatory, disparaging and disrespectful" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lowering the dignity of Parliament and its members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has referred the notice to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report.

The notice has been submitted jointly by BJP MPs Brij Lal, Mithlesh Kumar, Sumitra Balmik, Shivesh Kumar, Sikander Kumar and Nagendra Ray against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Kharge "for alleged continual and deliberate use of grossly derogatory, disparaging and highly disrespectful remarks against the Prime Minister of India and thereby lowering the dignity of the Parliament and its members."

The notice has been given under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

"On consideration of the facts, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred on 16 June, 2026, the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody said in a notification issued by the secretariat.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is the chairman of the Privileges Committee of the House.

Other members of the Committee are Sudhanshu Trivedi, Deepak Prakash, Sumer Singh Solanki, Surendra Singh Nagar, Manan Kumar Mishra (all of the BJP) and Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma.

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