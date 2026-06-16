USTR Greer To Visit India Next Week

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United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer will visit New Delhi on June 23-24 for talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to advance negotiations on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA), Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.



"This is a short visit; expectation is that discussions will centre on giving final touches to the framework deal, which was discussed during the first week of June," Agrawal told reporters at a press conference. Both sides will also hold discussions on the broader India-US BTA, Agrawal said.



Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, who is also chief negotiator for the BTA, visited India in the first week of June. The two sides had discussed a range of issues during Lynch's visit, including trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, and economic security alignment.



Discussions related to the US probe against India under Section 301 are also likely to surface during Greer's visit, Agrawal indicated. While the Section 301 investigation is a separate legal issue, it will have implications on trade, Agrawal said.



"I think we will try to have their answers on Section 301 investigations," Agrawal said.



While talking about the implementation of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), Agrawal said that a team of officials from the commerce ministry is currently in London to resolve the sticking points that have delayed the rollout of the FTA.



"As we speak today, an Indian team is in London right now to take forward the discussions and see that we are able to operationalise the deal," Agrawal said. "We are very close on all the issues, and we hope there will be a resolution soon," he added.



UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle visited New Delhi earlier this month to meet Goyal and discuss the implementation of the FTA signed in July 2025.



The UK's import restriction on steel, seen as a non-tariff barrier by India, has delayed the implementation of the India-UK trade agreement, which was expected to come into force last month.



-- Krity Ambey, Business Standard