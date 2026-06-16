Three children injured in crude bomb explosion in Bengal's Malda

22:55

Three children were injured, one of them critically, after a crude bomb exploded while they were collecting mangoes in an orchard in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, the police said.



The incident took place in Bahannabigha area under English Bazar police station limits, they said.



According to locals, the children had gone to a mango orchard when one of them picked up an object resembling the fruit and attempted to put it into a bag.



The object turned out to be a crude bomb and exploded on impact, police said.



One of them, identified as Dip Roy, a Class-7 student, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said.



A probe has been launched to determine how the explosive material reached the orchard, he said.



"A pack of playing cards and a matchbox were recovered from the spot. We are examining all possible angles in this case," the officer said. -- PTI