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Stock markets extend winning run to 3rd day

Tue, 16 June 2026
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Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, propelled by a positive trend in global markets and softening crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. Intraday, it surged 582.41 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 76,846.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. During the day, it jumped 148.7 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,002.60..

Foreign investors turning net buyers in Indian equities also boosted the sentiment, according to experts.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finance were the biggest winners.

InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Tata Steel were among the laggards. -- PTI

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