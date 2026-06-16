Speaker to decide on TMC rebel MPs' merger with NCPI

10:59





The mail from the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office gave Abhishek Banerjee time till 4 pm, the same day (a two hour notice) to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker in Delhi.



TMC sources tell ANI that within an hour of the Lok Sabha Speaker sending a mail to Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Kirti Azad received a phone call from the Speaker's office informing them of the email and appointment time.





Kirti Azad physically went to the Speaker's Office to apprise them that Abhishek Banerjee intended to cooperate with government agencies in their investigation and was in the middle of being questioned by ED and therefore would not be able to attend the 4 pm meeting. A later time and date was sought with a promise to cooperate fully.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will take a decision in the matter of TMC's rebel MPs only after hearing both sides. The Speaker's office has also emailed the group of TMC MPs led by Mamata Banerjee. These MPs have been called for a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker. Only after this, the Speaker will take any decision related to the rebel faction, says ANI.Notably, 20 MPs from the TMC's rebel faction had met the Speaker and submitted a letter, requested merger of their group with NCPI, according to sources.TMC sources tell ANI that the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office emailed Abhishek Banerjee on June 15th at 2pm while he was in the middle of ED questioning where he did not have access to his phone or emails.