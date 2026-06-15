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Sourav Ganguly lodges complaint over defamatory posts

Tue, 16 June 2026
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Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday complained to the police, alleging that a Facebook page with millions of followers had been circulating defamatory and misleading content aimed at damaging his reputation.

He claimed that the posts were circulated from a page titled "Sourav Ganguly Fans", which describes itself as an unofficial fan page, and sought action against those who operate that page.

In his complaint to Thakurpukur Police Station, Ganguly alleged that posts "that are intended to malign my reputation and create a negative impression among the public" were being continuously shared.

The former cricketer said the page, which has over 3.6 million followers, was causing serious harm to his personal and professional image through the dissemination of allegedly false and damaging material.

"Being a public figure, I understand that opinions and criticism are a part of public life; however, spreading misleading, defamatory, and damaging content with the intention of harming my reputation is unacceptable and requires appropriate legal action," Ganguly said in the complaint.

He urged the police to identify the individuals or group operating the page and take action against them under the relevant provisions of law. -- PTI

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