Rs 3L/kg Miyazaki mango offered to Lord Ram in Ayodhya

16:03

The world's costliest mango, the Japanese Miyazaki variety, popularly known as the "Egg of the Sun", was offered to Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the first time.



The rare mango, cultivated by a local farmer in Ayodhya, is valued between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per kilogram in the international market. A single fruit is estimated to cost around Rs 1 lakh, making it one of the most expensive mango varieties in the world.



The offering was made on Monday to the deity in keeping with local traditions, with the fruit presented along with a Tulsi (holy basil) leaf.



The Miyazaki mango was cultivated by farmer Omprakash Singh, who planted the tree around two years ago to assess its suitability to Ayodhya's climatic conditions. According to Singh, the tree successfully adapted to the local environment and produced nearly a dozen fruits this season.



Speaking to ANI, Singh said the Miyazaki mango is known for its exceptional sweetness, high fibre content and nutritional value.



"This is a very famous mango from Japan known as Miyazaki, which is the world's most expensive mango. It is much sweeter than other varieties, rich in fibre, and packed with vitamins. I planted the tree about two years ago to test its viability in Ayodhya's climate, and it has yielded about a dozen fruits, each weighing between 150g and 300g. As per tradition, the first ripe mango was offered to the deity. Besides the Miyazaki, I am also growing various other varieties, including Thailand's 'Banana Mango,' Australia's 'R2E2,' and Indian staples like 'Chaunsa' and 'Dasheri," Singh said. -- ANI