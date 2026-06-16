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Policy to rehabilitate slum dwellers in Delhi finalised: Amit Shah

Tue, 16 June 2026
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The Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, which will benefit four lakh families living in such places, was finalised on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

Shah said the Delhi government should issue tenders for at least five public-private-partnership-based rehabilitation projects every month.

Chairing a review meeting on the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the national capital, the home minister directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to issue tenders for five clusters within 45 days.

He also told officials to prepare project documents and tender forms for an additional 50 JJ clusters.

Shah said the eligibility cut-off date for the JJ clusters should be fixed as January 1, 2025. -- PTI

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