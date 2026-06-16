Orange alert for hailstorm in 4 districts of Himachal

16:34

Heavy rain lashed parts of Shimla on Sunday, while hailstorm activity was reported from several areas of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for parts of the state.



According to the IMD, isolated places in Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur and Shimla districts are likely to witness thunderstorms, light rainfall and hailstorm activity during the day.



Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Head of the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said that weather conditions remained largely dry across most parts of Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours, with only light rainfall recorded at a few locations. -- ANI