Only 26% of normal rainfall in Maharashtra

15:36

Maharashtra received only 26 per cent of its normal rainfall in the first half of June, prompting the government to advise farmers "not to hurry" with sowing operations, a crop situation review presented before the state cabinet said on Tuesday.



As per the report, the state received 27.4 mm rainfall against the normal 103.8 mm from June 1 to June 15.



Preparatory agricultural activities, including nursery raising for paddy and finger millet and pre-sowing field operations, are underway across the state, it said.



"As rainfall is likely to remain weak till mid-June, instructions have been issued to farmers not to hurry with sowing operations," the presentation noted.



The report said rainfall is expected to remain scattered over Konkan and parts of central Maharashtra, while Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to witness improved rainfall activity from June 18 onwards. -- PTI