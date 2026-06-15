HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NHRC seeks report from Odisha on family's 12-yr social boycott

Tue, 16 June 2026
Share:
00:30
image
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Odisha government, seeking a detailed report within two weeks on the alleged ostracisation of a family in Sundargarh district that resulted in an elderly woman's last rites being delayed due to lack of community support.

The rights panel took suo motu cognisance of media reports claiming that the woman, a resident of Mahuldiha village, had endured social boycott for 12 years and that villagers refused to assist her daughter in performing her last rites after her death.

According to a statement issued by the NHRC on Monday, the woman's last rites were eventually conducted only after intervention by the district administration and support from local NGOs.

Observing that the allegations, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations, the commission sought a detailed report from the chief secretary within two weeks.

The NHRC referred to media reports published on June 11, which alleged that the woman's family had been socially ostracised after they failed to pay a penalty imposed by villagers when her daughter had briefly left home with a man belonging to another caste. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sourav Ganguly lodges complaint over defamatory posts
LIVE! Sourav Ganguly lodges complaint over defamatory posts

Indian LNG carrier safely crosses Hormuz, first since ceasefire
Indian LNG carrier safely crosses Hormuz, first since ceasefire

A Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier, chartered by an Indian firm, safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz -- the first Indian LNG tanker to cross the war-hit narrow shipping lane since the war in West Asia broke out more than...

Dhaka protests after PM adviser stopped at Delhi airport
Dhaka protests after PM adviser stopped at Delhi airport

Bangladesh summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner to convey "deep disappointment" after Dr. Zahed Ur Rahman, an adviser to the Prime Minister, was stopped and questioned by immigration authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi...

World Cup Shocker! Minnows Cape Verde Hold Mighty Spain to Draw
World Cup Shocker! Minnows Cape Verde Hold Mighty Spain to Draw

Cape Verde pulled off a World Cup shock by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of Group H on Monday, where the European champions and one of the tournament favourites could find no way past the debutants and their keeper...

Iran sets conditions for 60-day peace talks with US
Iran sets conditions for 60-day peace talks with US

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed a peace deal with the United States, stating that Tehran will enter a 60-day negotiation period only after verifying Washington's commitments to ending hostilities, lifting the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO