NEET retest: No service suspension on Mumbai's suburban train on June 21

23:53

There will be no mega block, suspension of train services on a long stretch due to maintenance work, on Mumbai's suburban network on Sunday (June 21) in view of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination.



Central and Western Railway will not undertake their routine mega blocks on the suburban network on Sunday in view of the NEET retest, authorities announced on Tuesday.



The decision was taken to ensure uninterrupted suburban train services and facilitate smooth travel for thousands of candidates appearing for the nationwide medical entrance examination, they said.



A Western Railway spokesperson said no jumbo blocks will be operated on the suburban section of WR on Sunday, allowing services to run as per the regular schedule instead of Sunday timetable.



He said the move was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to NEET aspirants to reach examination centres across the metropolitan region.



A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson also said there will be no mega block on their suburban network due to the reexam. -- PTI