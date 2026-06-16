Musk forecasts a trillion-dollar revenue for SpaceX by 2030

15:03

Amul on Musk

Elon Musk projects SpaceX revenue to top USD1 trillion by 2030. The Tesla and SpaceX owner made the claim on his X handle, a social media platform that he owns and is part of SpaceX.



"I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1 trillion in 2031," Musk said in his post on Monday. A few minutes earlier he had posted, "I think SpaceX might be able to reach approximately $1 trillion in revenue by 2030."



Musk made the claim of topping USD1 trillion revenue in next five years after SpaceX had a stellar listing on Friday ending the debut trading session at USD161 against the issue price of USD135.