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Modi joins world leaders for traditional G7 group photograph

Tue, 16 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined several global leaders for the traditional group photograph at the 52nd G7 Summit being held in the lakeside resort of Évian-les-Bains, France.

Captured in the iconic frame alongside Modi were key world leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Before the group photo was taken, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue of the G7 Summit 2026 in Évian, France.

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President.

This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum.

Before he arrived in France, the Prime Minister had made a brief transit stop in Geneva, Switzerland, where he initiated his European diplomatic outreach by meeting with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin.

Commenting on the transit halt, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the two leaders exchanged warm greetings and reiterated their shared commitment to deepening the India-Switzerland partnership.

Setting the stage for India's active engagement in Évian following these initial diplomatic interactions, Modi is scheduled to participate in a key working session titled 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity'.  -- ANI

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