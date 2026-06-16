HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi arrives in France to attend G7 Summit

Tue, 16 June 2026
Share:
16:10
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit and exchange views with world leaders on key global issues.

This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited.

"Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues," Modi said in a post on X.

He said that India "remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet."

Modi arrived in Evian from Geneva. At the Geneva airport, Modi was received by the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin.

Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Switzerland partnership.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi concluded a "historic and productive" visit to Slovakia. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rs 3L/kg Miyazaki mango offered to Lord Ram in Ayodhya
LIVE! Rs 3L/kg Miyazaki mango offered to Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Amid TMC split, LS speaker gave Abhishek just 2-hour notice
Amid TMC split, LS speaker gave Abhishek just 2-hour notice

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hear both the defected TMC MPs and the faction led by Mamata Banerjee before deciding on recognising the breakaway group's proposed merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Is Uddhav's Sena heading for another split? Raut reacts
Is Uddhav's Sena heading for another split? Raut reacts

Thackeray on Sunday called a meeting of party MPs. Of the nine Lok Sabha members, only four --- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil --- attended the meeting in person, while Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb...

NDA shifts Jharkhand MLAs to hotel ahead of RS elections
NDA shifts Jharkhand MLAs to hotel ahead of RS elections

Opposition NDA legislators in Jharkhand have been moved to a hotel ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for two seats. The BJP-backed independent candidate, Parimal Nathwani, faces a challenge as the NDA lacks the required numbers,...

Telegram access restricted in India ahead of NEET-UG re-test
Telegram access restricted in India ahead of NEET-UG re-test

The Indian government has temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app and disabled its message-editing feature in India until June 22, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO