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Medical Costs Up, ICICI Lombard Makes Case For Higher Health Cover

Tue, 16 June 2026
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ICICI Lombard General Insurance has urged its customers and agents to choose a higher sum insured cover for adequate protection due to rising cost of health care.

"Given the rising cost of health care and inflationary nature of treatment costs, we have urged customers and our channel partners to opt for a higher sum insured in order to provide adequate protection and health insurance coverage for our customers," the insurer said in a response to a Business Standard query if the company has decided not to pay commission to agents on renewal of health insurance policies sum uninsured below Rs 10 lakh.

"While we urge and advise customers and agents to opt for a higher coverage amount, the decision of the final sum insured amount rests entirely with the customers," ICICI Lombard said.

The insurer said they have not issued any statement or communication centrally with respect to agent commissions or payouts. "The communication highlighted in the LinkedIn post and with a screenshot of the message is incomplete, factually inaccurate and quoted out of context."

According to an internal communication, an official of the company wrote that no renewal payout will be applicable on renewal policies (health insurance) with sum insured below Rs 10 lakh.

The insurer emphasised that their commission structures are in accordance and compliant with the guidelines as stipulated by the regulator and compensate their efforts with commission structures that ensure fairness, transparency, compliance, and efficiency in the distribution process.

"We, thereby, compensate their efforts with commission structures that ensure fairness, transparency, compliance, and efficiency in the distribution process."

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

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