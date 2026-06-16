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Leopard cub rescued from farmland 8 days ago in MP dies of viral infection

Tue, 16 June 2026
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A female leopard cub, found eight days ago in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, died of a viral infection on Tuesday while undergoing treatment, officials said.

The cub was found in a rural area on June 8, after which the forest department rescued the animal and sent it to the Government Veterinary College in Mhow, Indore district, for treatment, they said.

Veterinarian Dr Mahendra Baghel said tests confirmed the cub was infected with the "canine distemper virus".

He informed the virus is primarily found in dogs and other carnivores, but wildlife that comes into contact with infected animals can also be affected.

Baghel explained that the leopard cub could not resist the infection due to its young age and relatively weak immunity.

According to forest department officials, the cub was spotted by people working in an agricultural field in village Golta. -- PTI

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