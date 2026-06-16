'Lagaan' to run in theatres till June 18

17:01

The theatrical re-release of Aamir Khan's Oscar-nominated film "Lagaan" has been extended till June 18.



The makers announced the re-release of the film earlier this month on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, which was scheduled for June 12 to June 14. Following the "popular demand", the screenings have been extended till June 18, according to a press release.



The film, which originally released on June 15, 2001, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.



The period sports drama told the story of a cricket match between a group of untrained villagers and their colonial masters.



"Lagaan" was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. -- PTI