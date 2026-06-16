HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Lagaan' to run in theatres till June 18

Tue, 16 June 2026
Share:
17:01
image
The theatrical re-release of Aamir Khan's Oscar-nominated film "Lagaan" has been extended till June 18.

The makers announced the re-release of the film earlier this month on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, which was scheduled for June 12 to June 14. Following the "popular demand", the screenings have been extended till June 18, according to a press release.

The film, which originally released on June 15, 2001, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

The period sports drama told the story of a cricket match between a group of untrained villagers and their colonial masters.

"Lagaan" was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oil prices will take months to return to pre-war levels
LIVE! Oil prices will take months to return to pre-war levels

Amid TMC split, LS speaker gave Abhishek just 2-hour notice
Amid TMC split, LS speaker gave Abhishek just 2-hour notice

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hear both the defected TMC MPs and the faction led by Mamata Banerjee before deciding on recognising the breakaway group's proposed merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Is Uddhav's Sena heading for another split? Raut reacts
Is Uddhav's Sena heading for another split? Raut reacts

Thackeray on Sunday called a meeting of party MPs. Of the nine Lok Sabha members, only four --- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil --- attended the meeting in person, while Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb...

NDA shifts Jharkhand MLAs to hotel ahead of RS elections
NDA shifts Jharkhand MLAs to hotel ahead of RS elections

Opposition NDA legislators in Jharkhand have been moved to a hotel ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for two seats. The BJP-backed independent candidate, Parimal Nathwani, faces a challenge as the NDA lacks the required numbers,...

Telegram access restricted in India ahead of NEET-UG re-test
Telegram access restricted in India ahead of NEET-UG re-test

The Indian government has temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app and disabled its message-editing feature in India until June 22, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO