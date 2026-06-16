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Iran agrees to 'never have nuclear weapons': Trump

Tue, 16 June 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that Iran has agreed to "never possess a nuclear weapon," while dismissing reports that Washington would provide USD 300 million to Tehran under the newly announced peace agreement as "fake news."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his administration's position that the agreement with Iran would ensure that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" Trump wrote.

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions surrounding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran, which establishes a framework for future engagement and links sanctions relief to Tehran's compliance with nuclear verification measures and regional security commitments.

Backing the President's position, US Vice President JD Vance said Trump's diplomatic efforts had once again delivered results and reaffirmed that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained a central objective of the agreement.

In a video message shared on X, Vance said, "The President has been clear from day one: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Once again, President Trump's efforts to establish peace have paid off for the American people, despite countless attempts to thwart it by people who hate America and President Trump."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also declared that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of any agreement.

"For decades, I have been fighting Iran's efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. I can define this as my life's mission. I have upheld it until now, and I will uphold it in the future as well," Netanyahu said.

"With or without a deal, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. Not today, and not tomorrow. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen," he added.

According to senior US administration officials, the memorandum signed by Trump and Vance creates a structure for future negotiations and bilateral relations between Washington and Tehran.

Officials said the agreement operates on a performance-based model, under which Iran's cooperation on nuclear inspections, verification measures and commitments against supporting regional extremism would determine the extent of sanctions relief and economic engagement.

"The more that the Iranians are willing to work with us on their nuclear program, on verifying that they're not building a nuclear weapon, on not funding radicalism and terrorism in the region, the more that they're going to be welcomed into the world economy through a combination of sanctions relief and other economic measures," administration officials said.

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