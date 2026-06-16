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India's trade deficit widens in May on rising imports

Tue, 16 June 2026
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Despite significant growth in exports, India's trade deficit widened in May 2026 on account of a sharper rise in imports, according to estimated trade data for the month released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. As per the data both merchandise and services trade expanded year-on-year, but higher import bills outpaced export gains.

Overall trade, combining merchandise and services, saw exports rise to USD 81.96 billion in May 2026 from USD 70.76 billion in May 2025, marking double-digit growth.

However, imports grew faster, climbing to USD 92.47 billion from USD 77.55 billion a year ago. As a result, the trade deficit widened to USD 10.51 billion in May 2026, up from USD 6.79 billion in May 2025. -- ANI

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