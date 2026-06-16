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Indian defence firms in race for IAF's Rs 30K cr UAV deal

Tue, 16 June 2026
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In the race for 87 Medium-Altitude Long-Range, Endurance unmanned aerial vehicles deal, around 10 bids have been received from Indian private and public sector firms.

Around 10 bids have been received from Indian public and private sector firms by the Defence Ministry for the over Rs 30,000 crore project to buy 87 UAVs for the Indian Air Force, defence officials told ANI. Today was the last day for bid submission.

The firms that have participated in the project include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, Adani Defence Systems Limited, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen and Toubro, and Raphe mPhibr Ltd.

The mega project was cleared by the Defence Ministry last year, under which it wants to promote Indian manufacturers to build the drones planned to be used for surveillance and reconnaissance along with the capability to strike targets. The timelines for the bid submission were extended twice by the Defence Ministry to help the Indian firms prepare their responses. -- ANI

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